× George H.W. Bush: A Life of Service and Honor, Julie Unruh, “Wild Honey” Sweetens the Screen, Dr. Bal Nandra of Ketamine Solutions | Full Show (Dec 5th)

Tonight on the show: ABC News correspondent Andy Field joins Andrea to discuss the incredible life of our 41st president, George H.W. Bush. Then, WGN’s Julie Unruh continues with conversation with some personal insight into the history and background of George HW Bush. And the new movie “Wild Honey” Sweetens Up The Screen with Francis Stokes (Writer/Director), Stephanie Weir (Actor), Todd Stashwick (Actor), leading lady Rusty Shwimmer. Finally, Dr. Bal Nandra of Ketamine Solutions helps those suffering with depression through his innovative use of Ketamine. Andrea sits down with him to gain more information into this new science.

