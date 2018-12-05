× Ed Farmer remembers President George H.W. Bush: “He had a way of persuasion that [people] weren’t used to”

White Sox radio play-by-play voice Ed Farmer joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly to remember his longtime friend, President George H. W. Bush, who will be laid to rest Wednesday. Farmio talks about how he first got to meet Bush, then Ambassador the UN, and his pedigree as an athlete, a few memories of his other visits with the 41st President and the Bush family, and more.