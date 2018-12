× Cochran Show Chicago Bulls youth correspondent Conor Gibbs on the Bulls coaching change

Conor Gibbs is the Steve Cochran Show Bulls correspondent for the 2018-19 season. Conor is a 5th grater at St. Clement and he’s an avid sports nut. Conor was a little surprised that the Bulls made a coaching change mid season but he’s hopeful that the Bulls can get back on track. He also thinks they need to work on their fitness. They aren’t able to play a full game at a high level right now.