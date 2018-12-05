× Chicago Coalition to protect the creative economy (CIVL) is here to lend a hand to local music venues

Tonight on the show with Andrea Darlas! Local Chicago music is in trouble! Good thing we have people like Gomez (owner of Beat Kitchen and Subterranean) and the team from the Chicago Coalition to protect the creative economy (CIVL) to lend a hand to local Chicago music venues. Listen in to hear how you can support these venues and save our city’s historic music scene.

