Bill and Wendy Full Show 12.5.18: Saying goodbye to former President George H.W. Bush

Today the life of former President George H.W. Bush was celebrated at the nation’s capital in Washington, D.C. Bill and Wendy provided live coverage and analysis from former President George H.W. Bush funeral service. They also talked about Kevin Hart hosting the Oscars, PETA’s anti-animal language, holiday food gifts with Dane Neal, and more. Plus, Todd Simon, fifth-generation family owner of Omaha Steaks, joined the show to talk about Omaha’s popular food gifts for the holidays.

