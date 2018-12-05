× A new Look at Leopold and Loeb: The Not-So-Perfect Crime of the Century; The Book of Merman: A Musical; and Blues/Jazz Diva Lynne Jordan performs as part of Navy Pier’s Sequence Chicago

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to take a new look at one of the most infamous crimes in history. Two young promising University of Chicago students, Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb decide they want to commit the perfect murder, but that was not to be. Represented by the legendary attorney Clarence Darrow. Captured in word, documents, photos, the story is told in a fascinating new intimate look thru the book “The Leopold and Loeb Files by Nina Barrett.” Ms. Barrett joins Paul to talk about the case and how she came to write this new look at the famous trial. Then the entire cast and creator of “The Book of Merman,” now playing at Stage 773 discuss how the story of two Mormon missionaries who happen to knock on the door of the legendary Ethel Merman came into being and what it’s like to perform this hilarious story on stage. Finally, Jazz and Blues diva Lynne Jordan sings and talks about her upcoming performance at Navy Pier as part of this season’s Sequence Ch!cago. A FREE concert of jazz greats and a great way to celebrate the holiday season at Navy Pier. Listen in and check out this week’s interesting podcast!