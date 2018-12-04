× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/4/18: The Inverted Yield Curve, Pop-Up Business Licences, & The Most Joyful Color

Today was another rough day on the markets because more information (or lack there of) is coming out about the informal deal between the US and China regarding the Trade War. Steve Bertrand kicked off the show with Jon Najarian to discuss how there may be a lot less happening between the two economic powerhouses than we thought. Rosa Escareno then shared the news about the city of Chicago starting to offer a pop-up business licence to local businesses, Andy Wilson is shedding some light on hunger in America, and Kelly Leonard explained how a small town was saved by painting a few buildings orange.