× Top Five@5 (12/04/18): Sen. Lindsey Graham still has questions after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a shouting match ensues on ‘The View’, Hootie & The Blowfish reunites, and more…

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 04, 2018:

Senator Lindsey Graham, after CIA Director Gina Haspel’s briefing still believes the Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On ABC’s ‘The View’ Joy Behar faces-off with Meghan McCain during a live tribute for the late George H.W. Bush. 90’s rock band Hootie & The Blowfish reunites after 25 years, and more!

