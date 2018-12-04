Top Five@5 (12/04/18): Sen. Lindsey Graham still has questions after the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a shouting match ensues on ‘The View’, Hootie & The Blowfish reunites, and more…

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, speaks to reporters after a closed-door security briefing by CIA Director Gina Haspel on the slaying of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and involvement of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Graham said there is "zero chance" the crown prince wasn't involved in Khashoggi's death. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Top Five@5 for Tuesday, December 04, 2018:

Senator Lindsey Graham, after CIA Director Gina Haspel’s briefing still believes the Saudi Crown Prince was involved in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. On ABC’s ‘The View’ Joy Behar faces-off with Meghan McCain during a live tribute for the late George H.W. Bush. 90’s rock band Hootie & The Blowfish reunites after 25 years, and more!

