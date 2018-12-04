× ‘To have one more gem like this in Chicago for people to explore is great’ – Dave Hoekstra talks about the celebration of Walt Disney’s birthday at his Northwest Side birthplace

The Walt Disney Birthday Celebration at Disney’s Birthplace, 2156 N. Tripp Avenue, is 5 p.m. tomorrow, December 5, and is open to the public. Students from Nixon Elementary School will sing a couple songs. The Bulls’ Robin Lopez will be there with Mickey Mouse. Dave Hoekstra talks with project developers Brent Young and Dina Benadon to find out more about the event and their efforts to restore this local landmark.