Homeowners Dina Benadon and Brent Young received the honors to be part of the historic restoration of Walt and Roy Disney's birthplace home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2013, in Chicago. In celebration of Walt Disney's birthday, WDB Restoration LLC. held a press conference announcing breaking ground on the restoration and preservation of the Chicago neighborhood home. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
‘To have one more gem like this in Chicago for people to explore is great’ – Dave Hoekstra talks about the celebration of Walt Disney’s birthday at his Northwest Side birthplace
The Walt Disney Birthday Celebration at Disney’s Birthplace, 2156 N. Tripp Avenue, is 5 p.m. tomorrow, December 5, and is open to the public. Students from Nixon Elementary School will sing a couple songs. The Bulls’ Robin Lopez will be there with Mickey Mouse. Dave Hoekstra talks with project developers Brent Young and Dina Benadon to find out more about the event and their efforts to restore this local landmark.