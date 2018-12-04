× The Opening Bell 12/4/18: The Question That Will Save You Hours Of Productivity at Work

An office environment can be a difficult place to navigate since there are a number of different ways to communicate with each other but thankfully Mark Murphy (CEO of Leadership IQ and New York Times Best Selling Author) has studied and sorted those differences out. Steve Grzanich sat down with Mark to learn about the different personalities and communication types and the question people should be asking more often, “what can I share with you?” Danielle Hale (Chief Economist at Realtor.com) also joined the program to break down the results from the 2019 US Housing Forecast and unfortunately Chicago is still the floundering fish of the group.