The John Williams Show 12.04.18: Tigertones, "code of silence," power in Wisconsin

John Williams opens the show, wondering how you feel about the elimination of a certain song from the Princeton Tigertones set list this year. Then, John finds out what his show team is gifting out this Christmas, including both the good and the bad gifts. He invites Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair to the show to explain what’s happened so far at the trial of two Chicago cops accused of following a “code of silence” in the Jason Van Dyke shooting death of Laquan McDonald. And, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel State Politics Reporter Molly Beck tells us about a struggle for power in Wisconsin. Finally, John wants to know how you feel about a certain kind of tipping.