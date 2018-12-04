The John Williams NewsClick: Tipping baristas

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2008 file photo, Starbucks employees Tracy Bryant, right, and Roland Smith, center, watch as a manager Justin Chapple makes an espresso at a Starbucks in New York. Starbucks baristas must share their tips with shift supervisors, but assistant managers are left out in the cold, New York's highest court ruled Wednesday, June 26, 2013. The Court of Appeals found that shift supervisors do much of the same work as the coffee servers and therefore get to share in the tips. It also ruled that the company, which is based in Seattle, can deny those tips to assistant managers. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)