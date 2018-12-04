× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/04/18): The ethics of gene editing, behind the brown paper of Ald. Ed Burke’s office, and a special Kasso announcement

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/04/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about the terrible things said by State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit on the floor of the Illinois General Assembly, the feds raiding the offices of Ald. Ed Burke, and the ethics of genetic editing. Plus, Kasso has a special announcement.

