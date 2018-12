× Steve Cochran Full Show 12.14.18: When Steve says Ahhhhh

General John Borling joined the Steve Cochran Show on the heels of being honored at the Illinois 200th birthday party. Jeremey Colliton talks Hawks. Chris Collins is pumped for the kickoff of the Big 10 season for the Wildcats. Adam Hoge talks Bears and Sox. And it turns out that Steve says “Ahhhhh” a lot.