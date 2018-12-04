× Roe Conn Full Show (12/04/18): Special counsel Robert Mueller prepares to release his sentencing memo for Michael Flynn, Adam Hoge gets you ready for the Bears vs. Rams this Sunday, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

On the Tuesday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley gives you the latest developments in the city’s first ever charter school strike. Criminal defense attorney Mike Monico joins us in-studio to discuss Special counsel Robert Mueller’s sentencing memo in his criminal case against retired Lt. General Michael Flynn, the former national security advisor to President Donald Trump.Will Bears QB Mitch Trubisky play against the Rams this Sunday? Adam Hoge gives us the latest from Halas Hall. A Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

