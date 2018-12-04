× Patrick McDonald: Classic Christmas Movies To Watch This Holiday Season

Tis the season for Christmas movies! Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the one, the only, the Über Critic, Patrick McDonald! Patrick has put together a list of the best Christmas movies and TV specials of all time. We promise that these holiday classics can be watched year after year and still feel magical! Take a listen.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.