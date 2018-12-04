× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 198: Will Trubisky Come Back This Week?

Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns discuss the thing that’s on everybody’s mind: will starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky return from injury this week when the Bears host the conference-leading Rams on Sunday Night Football? The guys also look back at the loss to the Giants and share some final thoughts on what went wrong. Hoge and Jahns play some audio from the wide receivers coach for the Bears, Mike Furrey. They also take questions from listeners and debut a new segment.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!