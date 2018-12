× Dark Clouds Over Chicago In The 2019 Housing Forecast

Mortgage rates are always a focus in the housing market, but Danielle Hale (Chief Economist at Realtor.com) focused on much more than that when she sorted through the results of next year’s housing market forecast. Steve Grzanich discussed the 2019 US Housing Forecast with Danielle to touch on the most important factors that different buyers and sellers will be focused on going forward.