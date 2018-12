× Cornerstore 1 Year Anniversary | merlot and amuse.126 on their growth as graffiti writers

During The Cornerstore’s one year anniversary at the Emporium

Pop up, Kevin and Tara spoke with merlot and amuse.126 about the growth of their individual journeys as graffiti writers – and how their artistic practices have grown together.

Stay connected with The Cornerstore on Twitter, Instagram, and Soundcloud!