× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Cori H.

Cori is a senior at Homewood-Flossmoor High School. She initiated Respect Week at H-F, a week in which students and staff talk about inclusion and getting ALL students of ALL abilities involved in extra-curricular activities. Cori has also worked with the staff and students of EVERY sports team at the school to include the special education students in at least one game of their season with such things as “Water Boys” for football, “Line Person” for field hockey, and “Ball Kids” for soccer. Cori has organized fundraisers that several of the teams will be doing that will directly benefit the Special Olympics Program at H-F High School. Most importantly, Cori is a thoughtful, generous, kind, and giving person and is ALWAYS doing what’s best for ALL her classmates and peers. Way to go Cori!