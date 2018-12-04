× City Club of Chicago: Governors State University President Dr. Elaine Maimon in conversation with Carol Marin

December 3, 2018

Dr. Elaine Maimon in conversation with Carol Marin – President, Governors State University

Dr. Elaine Maimon

For over a decade, Dr. Elaine P. Maimon has led transformative change at Governors State University (GSU). An upper-division institution until 2014, GSU is now a comprehensive university with a four-year undergraduate program reflecting the best research on general education and with a residence facility designed as a living/learning community with faculty mentors living in the halls. At GSU, only full-time faculty members teach freshmen. In 2015, GSU won the ACE/Fidelity Investment Award for Institutional Transformation.

An expert in the teaching of writer and a founder of Writing Across the Curriculum, she is the author of Leading Academic Change: Vision, Strategy, Transformation (2018), which calls for state and national investment in the new student majority: first-generation, students of color, returning adults, and veterans.

She is currently on the board of the American Council of Education (ACE). She is a member of the Will County Center for Economic Development Board and of The Chicago Network, a group of outstanding women leaders.

Her many awards include the Donna Shavlik Award for Women’s Leadership in Higher Education, presented by the American Council on Education (ACE) in 2014 and the Chicagoland ATHENA Leadership Award (2014).

Dr. Maimon earned her B.A. (magna cum laude), M.A., and Ph.D. (with distinction) in English at the University of Pennsylvania.

Carol Marin

Carol is a reporter. Carol works today as the political editor at NBC5 News in Chicago; as a regular interviewer for public broadcasting on WTTW’s Chicago Tonight; and most recently, as a director of the DePaul University Center for Journalism Integrity & Excellence.

Carol’s television news career includes a stint as a correspondent for CBS News working for the news magazines 60Minutes II and 60 Minutes. And being a prime time anchor for both NBC Chicago and WBBM-TV.

Honors include three George Foster Peabody awards, two Alfred I. duPont-Columbia awards, two National Emmys and the George Polk Award for investigative reporting. Though much of Carol’s work involves political reporting, a substantial part of it also includes examinations of public corruption, and organized crime.