Steve Cochran sits down with WGN Radio’s Midday host, John Williams. Steve and John talk about how they got their respective starts in radio as well as the times their careers intersected. They chat about the changes at the station over the years as well as the tragic passing of legendary host, Bob Collins. They discuss the impact social media has had on the way they do their jobs and much more. Listen below!