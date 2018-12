× Chicago Lighthouse’s rich history with Dr. Janet Szlyk and James Kesteloot

The team from Chicago Lighthouse joins Andrea Darlas in studio to discuss the Lighthouse’s rich history. We welcome on Dr. Janet Szlyk and James Kesteloot – Jim is still very active with The Lighthouse and sits on the Lighthouse board.

