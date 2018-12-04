Chicago Bears preview: Will Mitch Trubisky play against the Rams this Sunday?

Posted 7:49 PM, December 4, 2018, by , Updated at 07:46PM, December 4, 2018

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 30-27 in overtime. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their game against the Rams, but the big question everyone wants to know is…will QB Mitch Trubisky start? Chicago Bears Insider for WGN Radio & WGN-TV Adam Hoge joins Roe & the gang to give the latest developments from Halas Hall.

