× Chicago Bears preview: Will Mitch Trubisky play against the Rams this Sunday?

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their game against the Rams, but the big question everyone wants to know is…will QB Mitch Trubisky start? Chicago Bears Insider for WGN Radio & WGN-TV Adam Hoge joins Roe & the gang to give the latest developments from Halas Hall.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!