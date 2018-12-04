× Blackhawks Crazy: NHL Expansion & Boden The Auctioneer

Seattle is the next NHL expansion team, but what’s next for the Blackhawks? On this week’s Blackhawks Crazy Podcast, Scott King and Chris Boden discuss a lost week, as in losses to the Golden Knights, Jets, Preds and Flames. The ‘Hawks prepare for a quick two-game trip west ahead of some time at home. You’ll hear head coach Jeremy Colliton’s thoughts on the need for more grit protecting their net and Patrick Kane’s goal drought while exchanging linemates. Plus, Chris survives his first gig as an auctioneer.

