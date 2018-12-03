× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/3/18: Cameo’s Speed Bump, The Rise of “Hard Discounters”, & Average Age of First Time Home Buyers

Big funding numbers helped make a name for Cameo (a Chicago based start-up), but an attempt at spreading an anti-semitic message on the platform recently tainted the apps potential . Steve Bertrand and Katherine Davis covered that Chicago Inno story along with a number of others in their weekly check in. Jan-Benedict Steenkamp explained how discount retailers like Costco and Trader Joes have managed such a fantastic rise to market power, and Ilyce Glink noted a significant change to the average age of US homeowners.