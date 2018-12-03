× WGN Radio Theatre #341: Gunsmoke & Family Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 2, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gunsmoke: Kitty Lost” Starring: William Conrad; (12-25-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “Family Theatre: Lullaby of Christmas” Starring: Roddy Mcdowall; (12-19-51).

