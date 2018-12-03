Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman with a lesson on sports legal terms
Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (27) during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Mark Carman talks with John Williams about the charges of domestic violence against Chicago Cubs Infielder Addison Russell. They debate whether or not Russell is guilty, and how the team should treat the situation if he is.