Top Five@5 (12/03/18): Alec Baldwin is back as President Trump on SNL, Rudy Giuliani says Robert Mueller is "unethical", a former NFL player apologizes, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, December 03, 2018:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo still says that the Saudi Crown Prince isn’t linked to the death of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Rudy Giuliani thinks Robert Mueller is conducting an “unethical” investigation in regards to the Russia probe, Alec Baldwin reprises his role as President Trump on Saturday Night Live, and the nation mourns former President George H.W. Bush.