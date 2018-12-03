× The Opening Bell 12/3/18: The 5 Pillars That Keep Deloitte On Top Of Their Game

Deloitte is Chicago’s largest professional services firm in Chicago and it didn’t get that way over night. Steve Grzanich talked with Carl Allegretti (Chicago Managing Partner at Deloitte) who helped achieve that title through his dedication to the company,endless travel schedule, and five pillars of success. Debbie Scott (Founder of Help a Teacher Foundation) caught up with Steve to discuss the problem that continues with the last of classroom funding for teachers around the country, but how Debbie found a solution that anybody can help with.