× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.03.18: George H.W. Bush, best books of 2018, Addison Russell

John Williams starts off the show with with a lighthearted message of politics. Then, he tells you about encounters between Clay Jenkinson, the voice of Thomas Jefferson and Teddy Roosevelt, and the late George H.W. Bush. John goes on to chat with Ron Charles, a book critic at the Washington Post, who shares what some of the literary favorites were of 2018. Plus, Mark Carman sits in to talk about the careers of professional athletes like Addison Russell, accused of some form of violence violence. Finally, John disagrees with the wedding registry created by Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, married over the weekend.