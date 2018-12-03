The John Williams NewsClick: A lesson from the Bears

Posted 12:53 PM, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 12:52PM, December 3, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 02: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)