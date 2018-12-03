× Single, Married, Divorced-Cuffing Up with Comedian Paul Farahvar

Chicago comedian and great friend of 720 WGN Radio joins the Single, Married, Divorced crew this week to discuss “cuffing up.” The art of finding a mate for the cold winter months. They also dip into Paul’s personal life after Allison realizes Paul had a few dates with a friend of hers. Paul gives us our dating story this week and with that… “Are we done here?”

Question 1: Would you rather have your significant other be direct or nice? Can you do both?

Dating Story: Paul tells us about a woman he went out with that left no question as to when the date was over.

Question 2: How do you meet people IRL (In Real Life?)