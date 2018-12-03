Single, Married, Divorced-Cuffing Up with Comedian Paul Farahvar

Posted 8:17 AM, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 08:11AM, December 3, 2018

Chicago comedian and great friend of 720 WGN Radio joins the Single, Married, Divorced crew this week to discuss “cuffing up.”  The art of finding a mate for the cold winter months.  They also dip into Paul’s personal life after Allison realizes Paul had a few dates with a friend of hers.  Paul gives us our dating story this week and with that… “Are we done here?”

Question 1: Would you rather have your significant other be direct or nice?  Can you do both?

Dating Story: Paul tells us about a woman he went out with that left no question as to when the date was over.

Question 2: How do you meet people IRL (In Real Life?)