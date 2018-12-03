× Roe Conn Full Show (11/30/18): Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada tells us exactly what the USMCA deal is all about, the Jam Alker Band joins us for ‘Live Music Friday’, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more!

It’s the end of the work week, and that means another Friday edition of The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes! On today’s show, former RNC chairman Michael Steele drops by to give us the latest political news from Washington. Bruce Heyman, the former U.S. Ambassador to Canada tells you what will happen with the new USMCA deal. Tom Skilling prepares you for the weekend forecast, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and the Jam Alker Band joins us in studio for Live Music Friday!