× Retro Video Game Review: Kirby’s Avalanche

I haven’t played this game before but I bought it thinking it’ll be a cool plat-former. It turns out this is a tile matching game, think Dr. Mario. These type of games aren’t my cup of tea. Its not the games fault I’m just not fast enough and I get frustrated. Do you feel like that too or are you really good at these type of games?

Retro Video Game Review: Kirby’s Avalanche

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine