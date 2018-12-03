Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Retro Video Game Review: Kirby’s Avalanche

Posted 11:48 AM, December 3, 2018, by
Kirby's Avalanche, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Complete In Box, Sega, Super Nintendo, Genesis, Puyo Puyo, Dr. Mario, Kirby’s Ghost Trap, Arcade Clone, Kirby, Rage Inducing, Video Games, Retro Games, Retro Gaming Search,Video Games, Retro Video Game Review,  Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Games

Kirby's Avalanche Retro Game Review (Photo By: Mason Vera Paine)

I haven’t played this game before but I bought it thinking it’ll be a cool plat-former.  It turns out this is a tile matching game, think Dr. Mario.  These type of games aren’t my cup of tea.  Its not the games fault I’m just not fast enough and I get frustrated.  Do you feel like that too or are you really good at these type of games?

Retro Video Game Review: Kirby’s Avalanche

 

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine