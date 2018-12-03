Former President George W. Bush watches as the flag-draped casket of his father, former President George H.W. Bush is carried by a joint services military honor guard to lie in state in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
Remembering President George H.W. Bush: 1924-2018
Today, the nation is honoring the life of former President George H.W. Bush. The 41st President died last week at the age of 94. Mark McKinnon, political adviser, and television producer of Showtime’s ‘The Circus’ joins Roe and Anna to talk about how Bush’s presidency helped change the nation.