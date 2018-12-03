President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, arrive to pay their respects to former President George H. W. Bush as he lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda, Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)
President George H.W. Bush: The life of a patriot
Former chairman for the Illinois Republican Party and former federal and state prosecutor Pat Brady joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to remember the life of the nation’s 41st President George H.W. Bush.