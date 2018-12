× No Coast Cinema Ep. 57 | The Best of the Midwest awards and November Board of Review

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor welcome back Amy Guth, Executive Director of the Midwest Independent Film Festival to preview the Best of the Midwest nomination party on December 4th. For 50% off your ticket, use code NOCOAST.

Plus, the board of review convenes to look at the best (and worst) films of November, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Widows, Boy Erased and The House That Jack Built.