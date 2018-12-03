New twist on the milk man assists low income families

The Illinois Department of Human Services and the Greater Chicago Food Depository are teaming up to distribute free milk to low income families in six Chicago neighborhoods. Diane Grigsby Jackson, divisional director of family and community services, says it’s easy for families to pick up their milk and select what they want. All they need to do is come to one of six DHS offices. Those locations can be found on the Department of Human Services web site. Jackson says milk is the most demanded grocery item for families, and that so far the program is a success.

For information about times and locations visit: chicagosfoodbank.org/milk-distributions. Volunteers are needed to assist with milk distributions. Anyone interested in volunteering can visit chicagosfoodbank.org to sign up.