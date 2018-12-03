Jet’s Pizza & Binny’s Beverage Depot roll out the Canarble Wagon

Posted 5:54 PM, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, December 3, 2018

The Canarble Wagon featuring the chocolate martini by the Village Tavern in Long Grove. (Kristin Decker/WGN Radio)

David Falato & Vito Sorrentino from Jet’s Pizza and Kristen Ellis & Pat Brophy from Binny’s Beverage Depot join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to roll out a very special Canarble Wagon. Jet’s Pizza announces their partnership with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago during the holiday season to offer one free small, one-topping Detroit –style pizza to each customer that brings in an unused and un-wrapped toy to one of the participating locations. Kristen & Pat layout some great ideas for holiday party cocktails and beer.

