Jet’s Pizza & Binny’s Beverage Depot roll out the Canarble Wagon
David Falato & Vito Sorrentino from Jet’s Pizza and Kristen Ellis & Pat Brophy from Binny’s Beverage Depot join Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to roll out a very special Canarble Wagon. Jet’s Pizza announces their partnership with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Chicago during the holiday season to offer one free small, one-topping Detroit –style pizza to each customer that brings in an unused and un-wrapped toy to one of the participating locations. Kristen & Pat layout some great ideas for holiday party cocktails and beer.
