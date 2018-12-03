× Jack Daniel’s Jeff Arnett Shares The Spirit of The Brand, Fans and BBQ!

Jack Daniels Master Distiller Jeff Arnett joins Dane “On The Road” to fill us in on one of the World’s favorite and most famous spirits. Hear as Jeff shares the history of the whisky and of the town of Lynchburg Tennessee where every drop is made. Listen as Jeff talks about famous fans through the years and across all demographics and the family philosophy that keeps Jack Daniel’s a big part of our favorite music events and host of the greatest and most exclusive BBQ Championship of them all. For more information on “The Jack” World Championship BBQ Invitational go to www???????.com and to plan your next Road Trip to Lynchburg to see where it all happens check out www.jackdaniels.com.