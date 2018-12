× “Elton Jim” succumbs to his “Santa addiction,” and navigates through comedian Bill Maher’s recent Stan Lee quagmire

In this 133rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano admits to his “Santa addiction” and tells of his latest “relapse.” And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss Bill Maher’s controversial comments after “Spiderman” creator passed away.