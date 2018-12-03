Ed O’Bradovich explains why he calls this season a “magical year” for the Bears

Posted 7:59 PM, December 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, December 3, 2018

Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) dives in for a touchdown run against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Chicago Bears Hall-of-Famer Ed ‘OB’ O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to look at the Bears’ loss to NY Giants and looks ahead to the Los Angeles Rams. OB calls next week’s game the type “players live for.”

