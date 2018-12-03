× Don’t Forget Our Kids and Teachers During This Holiday Season

Teachers around the country regularly have a difficult time with classroom funding so they usually have to spend out of pocket to make ends meet. Steve Grzanich discussed a charitable effort that is trying to limit that with Debbie Scott (Founder of Help A Teacher Foundation) who is cutting out the middle man to give people to opportunity to help teachers in need. Donations can be provided to teachers based on a wish list and can be sent directly to those teachers through Help A Teacher Foundation.