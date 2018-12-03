× David Hochberg: Tips for Improving Your Credit

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by David Hochberg, Vice President of Mortgage Lending at PERL Mortgage. They talk about the benefits of house shopping at the end of the year, conforming loans limits, how to improve your credit score, energy efficiency options for your home, and more.

