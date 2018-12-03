× Bill and Wendy Full Show 12.3.18: Jiffy Monday

Today’s show guests include David Hochberg from PERL Mortgage and Eric Zorn from the Chicago Tribune. Bill and Wendy are back for their last official Monday of the year. They remember the life of former president George H.W. Bush. They also discuss the death of actor Ken Berry. David Hochberg talks about conforming loans limits and how to improve your credit. And, Eric Zorn shares the top tweets of November!

