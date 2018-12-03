× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 12.3.18: Please don’t go Judy!

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy break the sad news about Judy Pielach. Judy is taking a buyout after 32 years at WGN Radio. Her last day on the air with afternoon hosts Roe and Anna will be December 21. They also talk about relationships, dating, Ariana Grande, and much more.

