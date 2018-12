× Winter pet dangers that veterinarians wish you knew about

Matt Bubala fills-in for Steve Dale and speaks with Dr. Heather Loenser, Staff Veterinary Adviser for Professional and Public Affairs with the American Animal Hospital Association, about the dangers of carbon monoxide and the importance of having carbon monoxide detectors. Dr. Loenser also talks other dangers your pet can be susceptible to that you may not be aware of.

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv