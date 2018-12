× What is the motive behind the raid on Ed Burke’s office?

Rick Pearson is joined by WTTW Ch.-11 correspondent, Paris Schutz, to discuss the law enforcement raid on Ed Burke’s offices. Paris shares his opinions as to what led to the raid and the political impact the raid could have. Rick and Paris also examine the mayors race in terms of issues that candidates are facing with petition signatures and their estimations as to who will make the final ballot.