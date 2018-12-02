× WGN Radio Theatre #340: Vic and Sade, The Whistler & The Great Gildersleeve

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 1, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Vic and Sade: Sade’s Surprise Christmas Gift”. Starring Vic and Sade; (08-10-41). Next we have: “The Whistler: Christmas Gift” Starring: Betty Lou Gerson; (12-23-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: Christmas Shopping” Starring: Hal Peary; (12-10-47).

